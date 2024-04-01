Susquehanna Reiterates Neutral Rating for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $675.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 25th. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $641.05.

Get KLA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded up $16.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $715.56. 52,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,519. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $664.02 and its 200 day moving average is $570.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.