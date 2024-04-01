Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.6% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,155 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,944. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

