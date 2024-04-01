Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.10. 2,384,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

