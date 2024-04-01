Alta Capital Management LLC Has $28.50 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.45 on Monday, reaching $157.51. 422,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,793. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.