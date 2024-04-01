Kava Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001519 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $88.73 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00074252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00025946 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00016818 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

