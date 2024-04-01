JB Capital LLC Invests $25.72 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 115,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,719,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

OEF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $247.01. The company had a trading volume of 100,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $185.37 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.