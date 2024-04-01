Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.70. 880,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

