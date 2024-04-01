PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $329,179,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.57. 900,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,159. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.94.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

