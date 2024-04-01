Retirement Guys Formula LLC Buys 167 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $607.62. The stock had a trading volume of 663,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,235. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.