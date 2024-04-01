Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,472,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,179,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $173.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,350. The firm has a market cap of $237.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

