Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $181.25. 33,041,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,194,391. The stock has a market cap of $292.93 billion, a PE ratio of 350.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

