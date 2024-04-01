Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $610.58. 880,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $586.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39. The company has a market cap of $264.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.18.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

