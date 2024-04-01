JB Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JB Capital LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 10,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.17. 2,010,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,076,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

