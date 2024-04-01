apricus wealth LLC Takes $349,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total transaction of $1,277,453.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.04. 88,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,494. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.12 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.78.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

