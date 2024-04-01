Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.71. 134,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $368.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.