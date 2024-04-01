Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $710,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.35. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

