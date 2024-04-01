Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Invests $310,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5,056.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.88. 18,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

