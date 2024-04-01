Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.86. 1,672,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,309. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81. The firm has a market cap of $364.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

