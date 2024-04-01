Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MPC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.32. The company had a trading volume of 838,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,878. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $203.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

