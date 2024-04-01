Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Reduced by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,558,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,257,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

