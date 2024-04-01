StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 1.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,190 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

