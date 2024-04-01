StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,000. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. 122,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

