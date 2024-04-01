87,019 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,138,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,655,000 after acquiring an additional 268,157 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.40. 5,811,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,166. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

