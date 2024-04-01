RenovoRx (RNXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ RNXT traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.31. 4,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. RenovoRx has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RenovoRx by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RenovoRx during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on RenovoRx in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

