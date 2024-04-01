iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) is JB Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,031 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $33,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.58. 219,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

