JB Capital LLC Purchases 7,351 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.2 %

NXPI stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.32. 239,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

