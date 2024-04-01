EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $129.05. 654,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,876. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $121.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

