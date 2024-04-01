Snider Financial Group Purchases 85 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock valued at $100,102,829. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,119.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $18.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,213.26. 35,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,104. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $714.98 and a 12 month high of $1,238.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,158.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,009.25.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

