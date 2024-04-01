Snider Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Snider Financial Group cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after buying an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,397 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,276,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 940,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

