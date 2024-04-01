Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Invests $9.86 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.53. 2,234,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,357,003. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

