Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of QCOM traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,897,063. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $192.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.
QUALCOMM Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
