Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,474.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 218,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,291,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 94,639 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 5,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $582,030.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,036.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.28. The stock had a trading volume of 265,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $105.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.