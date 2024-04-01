Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 274,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 423.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.16. 517,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,915. The company has a market cap of $76.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

