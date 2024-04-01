Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,301 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.24. 2,029,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

