Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 130,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 194,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.59. 13,275,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,659,977. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

