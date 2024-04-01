Retirement Guys Formula LLC Purchases 17,547 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,376,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,889 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,010,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,828,000 after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,381,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,300,000 after buying an additional 324,889 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,211,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,979,000 after buying an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $30.07. 335,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,338. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

