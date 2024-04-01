Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $502.53. The stock had a trading volume of 336,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,680. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.42. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

