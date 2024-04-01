AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) Short Interest Update

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATMV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,296. AlphaVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATMV. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,701,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,062,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

