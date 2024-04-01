Short Interest in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Decreases By 8.3%

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLC traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.44. 1,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,090. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Stories

