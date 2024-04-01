Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 10.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Applied UV Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.24. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.
About Applied UV
