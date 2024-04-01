Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Grows By 10.8%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Applied UV Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.24. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

Get Applied UV alerts:

About Applied UV

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.