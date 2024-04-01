Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 340,111 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

