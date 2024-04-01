Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Short Interest Up 10.0% in March

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Astra Space Stock Performance

ASTR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.66. 150,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,395. Astra Space has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Astra Space by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55,631 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Astra Space during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Astra Space by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 311,622 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services in the United States of America. It operates through Launch Services and Space Products segments. Launch Services segment provides launch services to satellite operators and government, which conduct the launch operations from Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

