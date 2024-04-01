Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 32,295 put options on the company. This is an increase of 467% compared to the typical volume of 5,696 put options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITB stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.77. 1,396,702 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

