DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $8.20

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $8.46. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 81,096 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DRD

DRDGOLD Stock Up 1.3 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.