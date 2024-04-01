B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Up to $2.61

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.69. B2Gold shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 2,622,856 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

B2Gold Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in B2Gold by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 193,996 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in B2Gold by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,388 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 186,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

