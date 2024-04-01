Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Gap Down to $12.77

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $12.06. Sky Harbour Group shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 19,016 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

The company has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the last quarter. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

