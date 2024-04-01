Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.34. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

