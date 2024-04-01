Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $54.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $52.75. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $52.27, with a volume of 1,524,734 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 449.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

