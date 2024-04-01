Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Down to $106.53

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.53, but opened at $103.57. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $104.47, with a volume of 248,081 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

