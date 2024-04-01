Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.97. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 365,893 shares traded.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
