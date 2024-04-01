Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $10.23

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.97. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 365,893 shares traded.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

